Paras Chhabra On Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: “Women Fighting For My Attention…”

Bigg Boss 13 is witnessing a spin-off with the swayamvar show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge featuring ex-contestants, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra. The show has multiple suitors fighting it out to be the ultimate choice of the two aforesaid individuals who are finding a suitable life partner. But here’s the real reason why the Splitsvilla fame actor is a part of the show.

Paras recently in an interview mentioned that he couldn’t be happier that a show is being made where all he has to do is get pampered and enjoy the attention that he’ll be getting while women fight it out with each other, and it’s all for him! Furthermore, he went onto claim that the money is just an ‘icing on the top’.

The actor in a conversation with Indian Express said, “After staying in the Bigg Boss house for 140 days, the most important requirement for me was some pampering. And this show is based on women fighting for my attention so I am really excited to have some wonderful time with these ladies. Also, the viewers who have been ardent followers of Bigg Boss, would be facing withdrawal symptoms. This show being on the same time slot will give them the same kind of fun.”

Furthermore, about the criticism that the show has been getting along with him and Shehnaaz accused of being a part just for money and fame, Chhabra clarified, “Fame comes calling if you keep working but tell me where would one get a show where you are being pampered, and being the centre of attention? The money and fame is the icing on the cake. Also, after Bigg Boss ended, many would be on the hunt for a good project, while I had one in my hand even before the finale. So I was saved from the hunt and wait.”

