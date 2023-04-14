Pan’s Labyrinth is a Spanish masterpiece that won multiple accolades including BAFTA Award for Best Film Not in the English Language, Academy Award for Best Production Design, Academy Award for Best Cinematography, New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Cinematographer amongst many others.

&PrivéHD is known to present the best critically acclaimed films to its viewers. Every year a flagship movie block, ‘Privé World Box Office’ is telecasted to bring the viewers multiple foreign language premieres. Every film that is part of the presentation premieres on Fridays that runs for the entire week till next Thursday at 9 PM. Through this block, Pan’s Labyrinth premieres on Friday, 14th April.

Pan’s Labyrinth stars Maribel Verdú, Cannes Best actress award winner Ivana Baquero and the winner of the European film award for Best Actor Sergi López in pivotal roles. The film is based in 1944 Falangist Spain in which a girl, fascinated with fairy tales, is forced to live with her new stepfather who is a ruthless captain of the Spanish army.

During the night, she meets a fairy who takes her to a deserted land in the centre of a labyrinth. The girl is informed of her being a princess, but she must prove her royalty by surviving three gruesome tasks. If she fails, she will never prove herself to be the true princess and will never see her real father, the king, again. Does she succeed? Watch this week on ‘Privé World Box Office’.

Watch the fantasy-war drama ‘Pan’s Labyrinth’ premiering this Friday, 14th April, at 9 PM with repeats running until next Thursday only on &PrivéHD.

