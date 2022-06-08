Panchayat actor Jitendra Kumar’s upcoming sports drama Jaadugar is all set to release on July 15 on Netflix.

Advertisement

Set in a football-loving town Neemuch, Jaadugar is a story of a small-time magician, Meenu, with no athletic skill who must prove his worth in a prestigious inter-colony football tournament, in order to marry the love of his life. There are just two things against him – the girl doesn’t love him back and his team hasn’t won a game in years.

Advertisement

The film is directed by Sameer Saxena, produced by Posham Pa Pictures, and stars Jitendra Kumar, Jaaved Jaaferi and Arushi Sharma in lead roles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jitendra Kumar (@jitendrak1)

Elaborating on Jaadugar, director Sameer Saxena said, “‘Jaadugar’ is our attempt is to present a completely fresh take on sports and romance. With magic as another key element in the film, we have tried to tell a story that’s high on entertainment and caters to an extremely wide audience.”

Producers Amit Golani and Saurabh Khanna added, “‘Posham Pa Pictures is extremely excited about its debut film Jaadugar, a lighthearted tale set in a small town. The story is up the alley of Sameer Saxena, Biswapati Sarkar (writer) and Jitendra Kumar (actor). The trio, with lots of successful works to its credit, has come together for the first time for a film. Association with a global platform like Netflix has enhanced the canvas of the film.”

Writer Biswapati Sarkar shared “‘Jaadugar’ is a unique concoction of love, magic, and football. It is a wholesome entertainer, meant to be seen with your loved ones. Unlike sports films that revere elite athletes, ‘Jaadugar’ celebrates everyday individuals who play sports, not for pride or fame, but only for the love of the game.”

Must Read: Swara Bhasker Slams Johnny Depp Fan Trolling Amber Heard, Says “Nobody Deserves To Be S*xually Assaulted”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram