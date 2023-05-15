Paatal Lok emerged as one of the most critically acclaimed and loved shows on OTT ever since its release on Amazon Prime Video, turning Jaideep Ahlawat into an overnight sensation. The turning point of the actor’s career clocked three years on 15th May, Monday, expressing his gratitude for all the love and appreciation, Jaideep Ahlawat penned a thank you note on his social media.

Not only did Jaideep thank his fans, but also gave a special shout-out to the screenwriter Sudip Sharma, shining the spotlight on “the real boogyman”, depicting the humility of the actor.

Jaideep Ahlawat wrote, “Hathi Ram Chaudhary with MasterJi SUDIP SHARMA “The Real BoogyMan” … The Man Behind Patal Lok. I LOVE YOU BHAI 🤗❤️🤗❤️🤗❤️”

Jaideep Ahlawat’s note further read, “3 YEARS OF “PATAL LOK ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I am so Honoured and Humbled to Everyone for all the Love ❤️🤗❤️🤗❤️🤗🙈🤗”.

After the ground breaking success of season one, Ahlawat’s Paatal Lok is now all set for season 2, and has already begun the shoot. Playing a fierce cop determined to eradicate crime in his zone, Hathi Ram Chaudhary won Jaideep his first Filmfare Award for Paatal Lok, making the show forever special to the actor.

Acclaimed and celebrated as one of the most critically appreciated actors of the Hindi entertainment industry, Jaideep Ahlawat has treated the audience with memorable roles through the journey of his career over the years.

With varied performances across genres, Jaideep Ahlawat has delivered remarkable and memorable characters including Hathi Ram Chaudhary in Paatal Lok, Deepankar Sanyal in The Broken News, and Bhoora Singh Solanki in An Action Hero.

Being a part of some very popular films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Khatta Meetha, Rockstar, Raees, Raazi, amongst others, Jaideep Ahlawat rose to fame as the lead in Amazon Prime Video’s Pataal Lok, followed by The Broken News on Zee5.

Looking forward to the release of Kareena Kapoor co-starrer The Devotion of Suspect X, Jaideep Ahlawat has an interesting slate of projects ahead.

