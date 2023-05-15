The highly anticipated heartbreak song, ‘Kya Loge Tum,’ has arrived, leaving listeners captivated by its soul-stirring melodies. Sung by the renowned B Praak, the song features bollywood actress Amyra Dastur and handsome hunk Akshay Kumar. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the music video, ever since the team launched its first poster showcasing Amyra shedding a tear.

‘Kya Loge Tum’ beautifully narrates a tale of love, heartbreak and the bittersweet memories that linger. Directed by the visionary Arvindr Khaira, the song showcases the dynamic on-screen chemistry between Akshay and the exceptionally talented Amyra Dastur which is complimented with B Praak’s vocals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the heartbreak song ‘Kya Loge Tum,’ Amyra Dastur’s outstanding performance shines alongside the soulful music and emotive lyrics. Her ability to convey deep emotions and vulnerability leaves a lasting impression on audiences which is an ode to the actress’s remarkable skills as an actor.

The basic storyline of this track seemed to be inspired by Akshay Kumar’s 2005 film ‘Bewafaa’. Even in that film, the lead, who was a musical performer, sang the song ‘Tu Bewafaa Hai’ for Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character, who was cheating on him.

Desi melodies and Azeem Dayani present ‘Kya Loge Tum’ Sung by B Praak, the song is written and composed by Jaani. Directed by Arvindr Khaira featuring Akshay Kumar and Amyra Dastur.

Get ready to be moved and immersed in the world of love and loss as Amyra Dastur and Akshay deliver an unforgettable musical experience that will leave you captivated.

Must Read: Kelly Clarkson Breaks Silence On Allegations Of Toxic Work Culture On Her Chat Show: “To Find Out Anyone Is Feeling Unheard Or Disrespected…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News