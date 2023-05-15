Abhishek Banerjee gave an amazing performance where he stepped into a negative shade with his character of Hathoda Tyagi in Paatal Lok. As the actor received an amazing response from the audience and critics, the actor brought along the lessons that he brought with his character about animal love.

It was indeed a prolific performance of Abhishek that even after portraying a negative character, he expressed the emotion of empathy for animals that most positive characters also can’t do. As Paatal Lok counts 3 years of its release, the actor dropped an adorable picture with dogs that indeed says a lot about his love for animals.

While sharing a picture with dogs, Abhishek Banerjee recollects the 3 years of Paatal Lok. As he shared the picture, he expressed his delight at all the love he received from the audience.

Abhishek Banerjee wrote, “Now this is swarglok 😇❤️🤗.. thankyou everyone for the non stop love ..hope it never stops 👊.. 3 years of #paatallok”

Playing the interesting character of Hathoda Tyagi in Paatal Lok, Abhishek becomes an anti-hero who delivered a message of animal love. This is indeed a reason Hathoda Tyagi will be remembered always for his dog love, among other menacing thing. Abhishek is still known as Hathoda Tyagi by the public, a name that he has equally embraced as his real name.

On the work front, Abhishek Banerjee has an interesting lineup of films with Stree 2 and Bhediya 2 in his bag, along with Dream Girl 2 and Rana Naidu 2. He also has Apurva and Section 84 in the pipeline.

