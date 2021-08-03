Nikki Tamboli Decides To Never Cut A Birthday Cake Again & The Reason Is Emotional!

Advertisement

Nikki Tamboli has always lately been in the buzz because of her upcoming movie, and of course, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress has, however, decided to not celebrate her birthday ever again, starting this year.

For the unversed, Nikki celebrates her birthday on 21st August.

Earlier this year, Nikki Tamboli lost her brother Jatin Tamboli. The entire family went into a state of distress. But quite lately with the support of her friends and family, she got back and faced herself in front of the camera. Keeping the love and affection of her brother, she had decided not to celebrate her birthday.

Nikki Tamboli shared the news on her Instagram story. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant wrote, “I really would like to request all my Nikkians, my fans and friends to not send me any cakes or pastries on my birthday or before my birthday as I have decided to not cut cakes on my birthday from now on till years to come.”

She continued, “I recently lost my brother and the next day is Rahki, so I really hope you’ll respect my decision and rather pray for my brother’s soul, help the people in need and feed those who actually needs it. Thank you!’

We respect Nikki Tamboli for her big decision!

