Actress Nicole Kidman has joined the cast of Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming Paramount+ series Lioness.

The move brings Kidman in front of the camera on the show, as she has been attached as an executive producer since Lioness was originally announced, reports Variety.

Lioness is based on a real-life CIA programme. As per the official series description, it follows that “Cruz Manuelos, a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organisation from within.”

The cast also includes Zoe Saldana, Jill Wagner, Dave Annable, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hebert, Hannah Love Lanier, Stephanie Nur, and Jonah Wharton.

Nicole Kidman will play Kaitlyn Meade, described as “the CIA’s Senior Supervisor who has had a long career of playing the politics game. She must juggle the trappings of being a woman in the high-ranking intelligence community, a wife that longs for the attention she herself can’t even give and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she’s found herself on.”

While Kidman is primarily known for her critically-acclaimed film roles, she has become increasingly active and in-demand in the television space in recent years. Most famously, she starred in and executive produced the hit drama ‘Big Little Lies‘, for which she won both the Emmy and Golden Globe for best actress in a limited series.

She has since starred in shows like ‘The Undoing’ at HBO and ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ at Hulu. She also received an Emmy nod in 2012 for her role in the HBO film ‘Hemingway & Gellhorn’.

In film, Nicole Kidman won the Oscar, BAFTA, and Golden Globe for her work in ‘The Hours’. She has been nominated for Oscars for films like ‘Moulin Rouge’, ‘Rabbit Hole’, ‘Lion’, and ‘Being the Ricardos’.

