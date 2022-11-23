‘Fever of Love’, the second song from the upcoming season of ‘Nexa Music’, spearheaded by Grammy and Oscar-winning music composer A.R. Rahman, features American-Indian musician and actress Monica Dogra.

The song has been composed by Mickey McCleary in the synth-pop genre and comprises groovy upbeat lyrics, catchy music, and a free-spirit vibe. The music video showcases Monica crashing into a dreamy party land, dancing her heart out. The use of neon colours and minimal VFX blend with the theme of the music video

Talking about ‘Nexa Music’, is an indie original English music property that celebrates original English music artists in India. For its second season, 24 talents will be shortlisted and mentored by A.R. Rahman from 2554 entries. Four singers will be named as super winners of ‘Nexa Music 2’.

Monica Dogra, who is turning heads with her back-to-back unconventional character choices, will be a part of the action drama, ‘Cartel’. Monica will be seen playing Maya, Abhay’s (played by Rithvik Dhanjani) love interest.

Speaking about her character Monica shares: “Maya is sexy, attractive, manipulative and yet charming. All my characters have been different from what I have played in the past. Maya is something I have never played on screen. She is sensuous and mystical.”

The story of web show is based in Mumbai with action, drama and power play. It takes the viewers through the journey of five crime lords. These cartels are based in different areas of the city. How they carry out their illegal operations and how political, judiciary and corporate bodies are closely intertwined with the underworld of contemporary times forms the basic crux of the story. It features Tanuj Virwani, Rithvik Dhanjani, Sanaya Pithawalla and 137 other actors.

