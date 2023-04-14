The streaming series Mindy Kaling’s ‘Never Have I Ever’ is returning with its fourth season. The season, which will be the final, is set to premiere on June 8.

The series is a coming-of-age comedy and follows the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. It stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, she is an overachieving high school student, who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.

Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher serve as executive producers on the series, Never Have I Ever with Fisher doubling up as the showrunner.

Mindy Kaling’s series has been produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein and David Miner. The series will drop on streaming giant Netflix.

The series features other than Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison and others in pivotal roles.

