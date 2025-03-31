Netflix’s latest documentary, The Twister: Caught in the Storm, has left viewers shaken, with many admitting they were left “shivering” after watching the harrowing true story unfold.

The film, released on March 19, revisits the catastrophic tornado that tore through Joplin, Missouri, on May 22, 2011 – a day meant for celebration, as it coincided with the town’s high school graduation.

A Graduation Day Turned Nightmare

It was just mere hours after students proudly accepted their diplomas, an EF-5 tornado, armed with relentless 200 mph winds, descended upon the town, turning joy into terror.

Through raw, firsthand footage captured by Joplin residents, the documentary plunges audiences directly into the chaos, offering an unfiltered glimpse of the storm’s sheer force. The interviews with survivors paint an intimate and emotional portrait of those who lived through the disaster and their lives forever marked by its devastation.

Among them is a teenager who feared the twister was a sign of the rapture, a 13-year-old aspiring weather reporter named Chad Crilley, and a high school football captain who, despite his father’s lessons on always being prepared, is left fearing for a missing friend.

A Film That’s Hard to Watch, Yet Impossible to Ignore

The Twister, despite lacking a Rotten Tomatoes score due to limited reviews, has already struck a chord with Netflix audiences.

One viewer was deeply moved, stating on Metacritic, “At its most powerful, The Twister is remarkable for the brief moments it captures that are so rarely reflected in an accurate way. The audio from the convenience store comes to mind again.”

They added, “The Twister leaves you shivering at man’s insignificance against the sheer power of the natural world, with a brief denouement for reflection and healing in the wake of catastrophe. We could perhaps go even deeper into how the documentary’s subjects have truly been altered forever by what happened to them–no one mentions nightmares as far as I can recall, and surely they must be having them–but its access to first-hand accounts (and some footage) of an extraordinary event make it difficult to turn away.”

Others commended Netflix for its gripping real-life storytelling, urging the platform to continue producing such impactful documentaries.

Another comment, from someone claiming to have lived through the events depicted, reads, “It started as such a special Graduation Sunday morning… then everything went really wrong. My family and I survived, and I grew up in those days after. I saw things a 17-year-old should never have to see. I don’t know if I’m going to be able to watch this, but experiencing it in life was enough.”

Trailer-

The Twister: Caught in the Storm is streaming on Netflix.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Noah Centineo Finally Addresses The Recruit Season 3 Cancellation: “It Is What It Is”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News