Netflix’s Mary has taken over the audience. It is a coming-of-age tale starring a young, relatable Mary navigating temple duties, teenage life, and a divine conception. Yes, Mary has a unique vibe. With a primarily fresh-faced cast, Anthony Hopkins steals the show as chilling King Herod.

Mary is tossed in angelic blessings, Satan pops up at the worst time and divides surprises, and you’ve got a biblical epic that feels fresh yet somewhat similar. And the ending? It’s expected but comes with an intriguing twist we thought we knew.

What Happens To Mary In Netflix’s Mary?

Luckily, Mary wraps up on a hopeful note with Mary and Joseph heading back to Nazareth and presenting baby Jesus at the Temple, where they reunite with Mary’s mother. Of course, it’s an entirely touching moment while King Herod faces the consequences of his tyranny and loses the support of his people.

Beyond the movie, religious stories suggest that Mary lives a long life and even survives Jesus. Moreover, Joseph seems to stick around for a while, too, as he appears in stories like Jesus’ visit to the Temple as a boy. Overall, the movie Mary leaves us with a sense of peace for the Holy Family, showcasing them living safely in Nazareth and starting a new chapter after all the chaos—an uplifting conclusion.

What Does Mary’s Movie Mean?

You must be scratching your heads to know about the real deal with Netflix’s Mary. Director D.J. Caruso admitted that he had a big mission: to make Mary’s story feel relatable and fresh for modern audiences, especially younger ones like us. He wanted to remind us that Mary wasn’t just a biblical icon; she was a teenage girl with struggles and strengths that we can still connect with today. And the movie’s core? It turns out that Mary’s theme is survival through tough times, something everyone can relate to. Besides, dropping it just around Christmas is no accident either. Of course, it’s festive but unique.

