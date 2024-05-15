Netflix's Maestro in Blue Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

When Maestro in Blue premiered on Netflix in March 2023, it became one of the most-watched non-English-language shows on the platform, reaching the top 10 list in over 50 countries. Ever since, viewers have been massively curious about the show. They can not wait to see how things eventually turn out for Orestis and Klelia.

Well, the wait is almost over. Netflix renewed the show for a second season in March 2024, and it is arriving on the streaming platform soon. If you are excited about the series, here is everything you need to know about Maestro in Blue Season 2.

Maestro in Blue Season 2 Release Date

Maestro In Blue will be released on Netflix on Thursday, May 16th, 2024. Unlike the first season, which initially debuted in Greece on Mega TV and was later picked up by Netflix for international distribution, the new season will premiere across the globe at the same time. However, fans might be disappointed that the new season is shorter than the first one, comprising only six episodes. In comparison, in the debut season, she had nine episodes.

Maestro in Blue Season 2 Plot

The series follows musician Orestis, who travels to a small island in Greece during the pandemic to direct a music festival. There, he falls for an ambitious girl named Klelia and gets embroiled in the social problems of the local community. The second season is going to follow up on the murder of Charalambos, committed by Klelia’s brother, Antonis. While Antonis’ mother will go to any extent to protect her son, Clelia will try to figure out why Orestis suddenly left her. Meanwhile, the preparations for the music festival will continue, and Orestis might face more trouble as he is torn between his responsibility toward his wife and baby and his love for Klelia.

Maestro in Blue Season 2 Cast

The show will once again star Christoforos Papakaliatis as Orestis. The actor also created, wrote, and directed the series. Klelia Andriolatou is reprising her role as Klelia. Other actors who are returning to the series include Orestis Chalkias as Antonis, Marisha Triantafyllidou as Sophia, Fanis Mouratidis as Fanis, Maria Kavoyianni as Maria, Yorgos Benos as Spyros, and Stefania Goulioti as Alexandra.

Maestro in Blue Season 2 Trailer

You can check out the English-subtitled trailer of Maestro in Blue Season 2 here:

