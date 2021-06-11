Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Anjali, played Neha Mehta, is one of the much-loved characters among fans. The actress left the popular sitcom last year after a 12-year-stint. Her decision left ardent fans of the show deeply disappointed but there’s good news for all of her fans. Scroll down to know.

While there’s not much clarity on what made her leave the popular sitcom, several reports suggested that the makers of the show and Neha had some disagreements and Sunayana Fozdar was roped in for the role of Anjali. Last year, Neha also revealed during several interviews that she was advised to leave the show. However, later reports claimed that she will make a comeback on the show but it didn’t materialize as she wanted some changes on the set. Seemingly, it wasn’t agreeable for the makers.

Now the latest report claims that Neha Mehta has turned to Gujarathi cinema after she realized she could explore the industry.

According to News 18, Neha will be next seen in a woman-centric movie wherein she will be playing a prominent role. It is said that the story is related to modern Navadurga. The films are yet to be released and the exact date of release will be announced soon.

It is also worth pointing out that Neha Mehta is not new to working on the silver screen. Previously she has appeared in a Bollywood drama, EMI before gaining popularity with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The film was released in 2008 that starred Sanjay Dutt in the lead role while Arjun Rampal, Urmila Matondkar, Malaika Arora and Aashish Chaudhary in important roles.

Neha played the role of Urmila’s friend in the film. Saurabh Kabra’s directorial was a box-office disaster when it was released.

So what do you think of Neha Meha turning to Gujarathi cinema? Let us know in the comments section.

