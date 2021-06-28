Even if you haven’t been a fan of Neha Kakkar, there’s a 99% chance you must’ve heard her song ‘Mile Ho Tum’ at least once in your lifetime. There’s a high chance it might be a hello-tune of someone you know, or you must’ve heard it somewhere in the short videos’ trend.

The song shattered many records set by the songs of big Bollywood films. It currently stands at over 1.1 Billion views on YouTube. It was first featured in Rajeev Khandelwal, Gauahar Khan’s film Fever which was sung by Neha’s brother Tony Kakkar.

But, all hell broke loose when Neha Kakkar came up with the reprise version of the song. She synced the song according to her voice range & the rest is history. Even the die-hard fans of this song must not be knowing how little it did cost the makers to shoot its reprise version.

Yes, the video is just Neha & Tony singing in from of what it looks like a green screen, but that’s why it stood out for not following the trend of shooting ‘expensive’ songs just for the sake of it.

It took just ₹ 15,000 to set up everything and shoot the reprise version of Neha Kakkar’s Mile Ho Tum. Yes, you heard that right! Now, imagine what must be the investment to profit ratio for the makers. They could’ve easily gone for big actors to make the video more commercially viable, but all worked out anyway for them.

Back in 2016, Neha took to her Facebook account and posted, “No TV Ads, No Paid Promotions, No Big Actors in the video, Video was shot under the budget of 15k.. still This BIG!!! Thank you all for #20Million views on Mile Ho Tum. Badhaaiyaan Tony Kakkar, Zee Music Company.”

Check out the post here:

Check out the video of the song here:

Neha Kakkar fans, were you aware of this fact? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Stick to this space for more such fun trivia articles about your favourite stars.

