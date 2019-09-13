Nach Baliye 9: Raveena Tandon, Maniesh Paul Get Into A BIG Fight; Actress Throws Mic & Walks Off

Nach Baliye 9 is back in news and this time for a fight between judge Raveena Tandon and host Maniesh Paul on the sets.

Reportedly, it happened during the shooting of the latest episode. Raveena and Maniesh indulged in an argument which made the actress so angry that she threw her mic, left the sets and went straight to her vanity van.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, a source informed that Raveena Tandon was using earphone as she was getting instructions from the control room about the questions she needs to ask the participants Shraddha Arya & Alam Makkar. This is when she mistook Maneish of trying to tease her. As soon as the camera went off, she got angry over him.

The source also added that Maniesh was shocked by her anger and replied to her that he was just doing his job and what he has been told to do. He even told her that no one needs to interfere in his work which made Raveena even angrier and she left the sets throwing mike on the stage. While Raveena left, Maniesh remained on stage for some time but when he saw her not coming, even he left.

Apparently, the shoot was stalled for 1 hour after the incident and it was only when Production members tried to convince them, they came back.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!