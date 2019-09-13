Game Of Thrones Are Planning Not One But Two Prequels For The Show!

After a disappointing end to the eight season-long series Game Of Thrones, the makers of the series decided to make a prequel of the show titled Blood Moon. It was just a few months before when they made the announcement and the fans are hoping that this show will be better than the last series of the show. It was advertised that the prequel to GOT will be set around 5000 years before the events of Game Of Thrones with a new cast and it will air in 2020. But hear us out! The team might be planning a second prequel as well.

According to a Deadline report, GOT author George RR Martin is working on a project set roughly 300 years before events depicted in the series. This prequel will have a major House Targaryen connection.

Martin will be deriving the story from his book Fire & Blood and Ryan Condal, who is known for creating popular shows such as Colony along with Lost producer Carlton Cuse, will help him develop the pilot. This prequel will track the stories of previous Targaryen kings, like Aegon the Conqueror, the first ruler of Westeros, and Aegon the Dragonbane, whom are ancestors of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harrington).

“Two other shows remain in the script stage, but are edging closer,” Martin wrote on his blog hinting that the three of the five original Thrones spin-off concepts that HBO started considering a few years ago were still in process. He further added saying, “What are they about? I cannot say. But maybe some of you should pick up a copy of Fire & Blood and come up with your own theories.

HBO has already backed another related pilot that takes place thousands of years before Game of Thrones. It will be starring Naomi Watts. The network is yet to take the next step of greenlighting a complete series based on that concept.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!