Kim Kardashian Reveals Kanye West’s Personal Message On Jimmy Fallon’s Show

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian shared a personal message from her husband and rapper Kanye West on a TV show.

She shared the sweet message for West from their new Wyoming ranch during her appearance on chat show “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, reports dailymail.co.uk.

During a game called ‘Show Me Your Phone’, Fallon and Kim revealed items from their phone. She was tasked with sharing the last text message from her husband.

“It’s so sweet,” Kim said as she revealed a text showing a sign for West Lake with the text, which read: “West Lake/The first ranch in our family/50 years from now this will mean so much to us.”

Fallon read the text aloud, and the audience applauded.

“He got a ranch in Wyoming and they’re on the lake. It has something that’s called West Lake so he took a picture of it and that’s like a sign. He’s so excited to, maybe, be moving to Wyoming,” Kim said.

