Saaho Box Office (Hindi): Has A Good Score After Two Weeks, Is A Hit

Saaho has enjoyed a good second week as the collections stayed reasonably stable over the weekdays as well. The film has now hit the 140 crore mark in the Hindi version and is heading towards a lifetime of 150 crores.

There has been a huge reduction of shows for the Sujeeth directed film in the third week. Moreover, it was performing best at the mass centres, especially up north. Now this is where Dream Girl is going to make a huge impact due to its out and out commercial appeal. The Ayushmann Khurranna starrer has opened to very good reviews all over and the kind of content that it boasts of warrants that it would end up finding very good audiences in B as well as C centres.

That would curtail the journey of the Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor starrer. That said, the job is still done for the film and while a score in the range of 175-200 crores would have been more optimal, the fact that it has still managed to reach this far despite negative reviews and poor word of mouth is still remarkable indeed.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

