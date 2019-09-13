Mission Mangal Box Office: Akshay Kumar Scores His First Double Century

Akshay Kumar can now pop the champagne. He has scored his first double century with Mission Mangal. In its fourth week, the film managed to bring in 7.02 crores and that has pushed its overall score to 200.16 crores. From here, the film would score 3-4 crores more with an outside chance of hitting the 205 crores.

Of late, Akshay Kumar has been scoring big centuries with 2.0 (Hindi), Kesari and now Mission Mangal going past the 150 crores mark. This is now also his 10th straight success in a row starting with Airlift with each of these scoring a century, except for PadMan which ironically fetched a national award for itself. His next outing is Housefull 4 and the Diwali release could well turn out to be yet another double century for the versatile superstar who has been playing across genres.

The film is also the biggest Independence Day Blockbuster now as it has surpassed the collections of Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger (198 crores). Also, this is third big double century for Fox Star Studios after Sanju and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

