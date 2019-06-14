Nach Baliye 9: Pearl V Puri – Hiba Nawab, Urvashi Dholakia – Anuj Sachdeva & Other Probable Contestants!

There are only a handpicked number of reality shows that are loved by the audiences and one of them is Nach Baliye Season 9. The makers of the show want the best couples and so they are in talks with those who have dated earlier. Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva and Madhurima Tuli – Vishal Aditya Singh have already been approached and now the show creators are in talks with Naagin 3 actor, Pearl V Puri who was dating Hiba Nawab.

The producer of the dance reality show, Salman Khan, recently confirmed that the show will feature ex-couples apart from the ones who are in a relationship. “Nach Baliye this year is going to be all about entertainment with our new concept of getting not just couples but ex-couples under one roof,” said Salman.

According to latest reports, Pearl V Puri will be pairing up with ex-girlfriend Hiba Nawab for the show, while Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya too will be setting the stage on fire with ex-beau Alam Makkar. Pearl and Hiba met on the sets of Meri Saasu Maa and started dating and their relationship went kaput soon after the show. The show will be co-hosted by the gorgeous TV actress Jennifer Winget and ace comedian Sunil Grover.

Also, Mast Mast girl Raveena Tandon will be seen as one of the judges in Nach Baliye 9 apart from producer Salman Khan who too is expected to judge the show.

