Nach Baliye 9: News Of Verbal Spat Between Choreographers & Ahmed Khan A Mere Publicity Stunt?

The concept of reality shows is immensely popular and the controversies surrounding them just work in igniting the excitement amongst the viewers. While Bigg Boss has earned itself the tag of ‘one of the most controversial Indian reality shows’, Nach Baliye too, seems to follow the same strategy to grab the attention.

Recent reports suggested that there was a verbal spat between choreographers and judge Ahmed Khan, and choreographers walked out of the show. But contrary to it, the latest news covered by Deccan Chronicle reveals that no such incident was happened and it was mere a publicity strategy.

Surprisingly, one of the judges from the show, opened up about the viral news. He said, “These are manufactured spats and fights meant to generate interest in the show. It’s obvious — they cook up controversies to boost their TRPs.”

Well, as the saying goes, every publicity is a good publicity!

To those who are not in tune with the dance reality show, Raveena Tandon is one of the judges on season nine of the dance reality show, Nach Baliye, being produced by Salman Khan.

She also shared an interesting story about joining the show as a judge. “It’s a coincidence that I worked with Salman in my debut film ‘Patthar Ke Phool‘, and now I am judging ‘Nach Baliye’ which is being produced by his production house. It’s a superhit show. I am thankful to the audience that they have appreciated our show. I would urge them to keep loving the show so that we can entertain them,” said Raveena.

