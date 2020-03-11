Naagin 4 Lead Vijayendra Kumeria Opens Up On Ekta Kapoor’s Show, Working With Nia Sharma & More

Popular TV actor Vijayendra Kumeria will be seen playing the main lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular franchise Naagin 4. Vijayendra who was last seen in Sufiyana Pyaar Mera shares his excitement with us.

Opening up about working with Ekta Kapoor, Vijayendra said, ”I am excited and thrilled to be a part of Naagin 4. It has been a dream to work with Ekta Ma’am which has come true finally. When I got the offer I was happy and nervous at the same time.”

He further said, “It is indeed a great opportunity. It is my first supernatural show but I know I am in safe hands. Naagin has become a big brand and I am sure I will have loads of fun while doing the fourth season.”

Speaking more on the genius maker Ekta Vijayendra adds, “Ekta Kapoor is an institution herself when it comes to content on tv as well as web series. I can blindly follow her content because she just can’t go wrong. I have watched a few episodes of every season of Naagin, I believe the content and thrilling storyline along with romance and glamour works for it. And Of course, the special effects which is an important tool of a supernatural show.”

The promo of Naagin 4 is just out and Vijayendra is getting a lot of good feedback. He says, “I have been getting good feedback from everyone in the promo, Friends and family are very excited that I am a part of Naagin 4. It feels good that the first teaser is being appreciated.”

Speaking about his co-stars in the show Vijayendra says, ”Nia and Jasmine are both very nice actors and they are friendly and sweet, I am sure we all will do great work together. Naagin has always been on top of the charts and there is a lot of responsibility on the new cast no doubt, But I believe taking pressure spoils your work. I am sure this season shall rock like the first three seasons did.”

