Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad Team Lashes Out At Baaghi 3 Director Ahmed Khan For His Comments On Manikarnika

Last year, the announcement of Dhaakad, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead became quite a talking point. A large scale actioner, the film will involve a lot of heavy-duty combat and stunts. Recently, Kangana also announced that she had gained 20 Kgs for her role in Thalaivi, and aimed to lose than in 2 months so that she can start shooting for Dhaakad, confirming that the film was going on floors shortly.

However, recently in an interaction with a publication, Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan made some baseless statements on how female-led actioners won’t work and made false claims about Dhaakad not being on the cards. After the irresponsible and unsubstantiated claims, the producer of the film, Sohail Maklai, Director Razneesh Ghai and Rangoli Chandel called out Khan’s false claims in a series of tweets.

However, the film’s producer Sohail Maklai has now Tweeted, “Oldest trick in trade, when your ship is sinking, target other! Exactly what #AhmedKhan is doing. Just to gain traction for own trashed film #Baaghi3. Ours #Dhaakad pre production is in full force now & is going on floors June 2020 ! @Rangoli_A @teamkangana”

“Statements reported in this article by Ahmed Khan are absolutely false. A legal notice will be issued from our lawyers. The delusional statements and negativity is completely uncalled for.DHAAKAD is currently in pre-production and will go on floors this June.”

Rangoli also tweeted that Ahmed Khan had later called Kangana and the rest of the team and claimed that he had not made those statements.

