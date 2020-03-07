Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin franchise has been one of its kind on Indian television. It started with Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan, and the legacy continued with Anita Hassanandani, Karishma Tanna and now Surbhi Chandna and Jasmin Bhasin. However, the latter has announced her exit from the show, and you cannot believe which Bigg Boss 13 contestant is coming to fill in the shoes.

For the unversed, Jasmin Bhasin recently revealed that ever since she signed Naagin 4, somewhere inside she always knew it wasn’t going to last long. Although the beauty apologized to her massive fan base for disappointing them, there certainly was no looking back as she announced her departure.

Now, as per the recent reports flowing in, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai is said to be stepping in to fill the shoes of Jasmin’s character in the show. Furthermore, the actress will reportedly kickstart her shoot today itself, and her entry to the show will be announced on Sunday’s episode.

For the unversed, Jasmin Bhasin and Rashami Desai were together part of the show, Dil Se Dil Tak. However, Desai’s conflicts with Sidharth Shukla on the show even led to rifts between the two actresses. Bhasin is a close friend of Shukla and her appearance on Bigg Boss 13 to support her friend was in itself one of the proof that the bad blood isn’t over yet!

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 saw its winner in Sidharth Shukla. That too created a lot of controversies as Asim Riaz fans felt that the decision was fabricated. Several others went onto claim that the show along with host Salman Khan had been biased towards the actor since Day 1.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!