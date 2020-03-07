Those who grew up in the nineties would recall her as the heroine of Akshay Kumar in his 1991 debut film “Saugandh“, and also Mithun Chakraborty’s leading lady in the 1993 film “Phool Aur Angaar”. Almost three decades later, Shanthipriya has lost none of that verve, as is obvious in a new set of wallpapers that have just been released.

Shanthipriya was last seen on the big screen in the 2011 release, “The Murderer”, which also released as “Hamilton Palace” in parts. Her last appearance was on the TV show, “Dwarkadheesh: Bhagwaan Shree Krishna” (2011–2012).

In 1999, she married actor Siddharth, who was the grandson of V. Shantaram and who acted in films such as “Baazigar” and “Vansh”. Siddharth died of a heart attack in 2004.

