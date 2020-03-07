EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 13 Scripted? Mahira Sharma’s ‘Rahees’ Remark To Salman Khan Definitely Was

Looks like the buzz around Bigg Boss 13 isn’t ending anytime soon. Each and every contestant starting from Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai to Shehnaaz Gill, amongst others have been time and again grabbing headlines. But what if we tell you the Salman Khan show was scripted? Mahira Sharma has revealed to us about one of the incidents!

Mahira got into an exclusive conversation with us recently and spoke in length about her journey in the BB13 house. While her growing closeness with Paras Chhabra remained a trending topic of discussion, her ‘mai rahees hu’ remark to Salman Khan grabbed her a lot of trolls as well as backlash. Talking about the same, the actress revealed that it was scripted.

Yes, you heard that right! While replying to one of the trolls regarding the same, the Lehanga actress said, “I think this is getting trolled also, and it’s viral on TikTok as well. May be you guys don’t know but our Bigg Boss show is very real, there’s no script written but when we make an entry, one is given a script to introduce themselves. That was written in my script, I did not myself say ‘mai rahees hu waise bhi, dil se bhi’. You have to say what is written in your sript.”

But that’s not it, the actress revealed all that goes behind the scenes during an opening on stage with Salman Khan.

CHECK OUT THE VIDEO BELOW:

Meanwhile, the actress also addressed a troll that called Paras Chhabra her ‘Pappu’. “If that’s how you value friendship with someone who’s always remained loyal with you, with tags like they’re ‘Pappu’, ‘Pooch’ or a Shadow; whatever! This is wrong because if I was with Paras; then Shehnaaz Gill too was with Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz was with Himanshi Khurana and Rashami Desai with Devoleena Bhattacharjee. If you term this friendship as a friendship, that will be better,” answered the actress.

