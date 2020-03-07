Neha Kakkar’s Journey From A Rented One Room House To Bungalow In Rishikesh Will Inspire You To Never Give Up!

Singer Neha Kakkar with her talent and cuteness has garnered a massive fan base for herself. Recently, Neha decided to take her fans on a emotional trip as she shared her journey from a rented room in Rishikesh to now owning a lavish Bungalow there and it is the perfect inspirational dosage for the day.

Neha took to Instagram and wrote, “This is the Bungalow we Own now in #Rishikesh and Swipe Right to see the house where I was Born.” talking about the rented house she stayed with her family in, she wrote, “In the same house We Kakkar’s used to stay in a 1 Room inside which My Mother had put a table which was our kitchen in that small room. And that Room also was not our own, we were paying rent.”

Further stating the excitement and what it means to have lavish abode now, the singer stated, “And Now Whenever I see Our Own Bungalow in the Same City, I always get Emotional. #SelfMade #NehaKakkar Biggest Thanks to My Family @sonukakkarofficial @tonykakkar Mom Dad Mata Rani (God) and Ofcourse My NeHearts and All My Well wishers”

Neha has been a favourite amongst the music composers in Bollywood for a long time now. She is also known for her singles that she release every once in a while. Neha was most recently seen judging reality show Indian Idol 11. Her TRP gimmick of alleged wedding with Aditya Narayan had also grabbed many headlines.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!