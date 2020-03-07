Eid 2020 Box Office: Salman Khan’s Radhe VS Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb VS THIS Hollywood Biggie – Get Ready For A Clash

Bollywood fans were more than excited, and at the same time worried to witness 2 Bollywood biggies clash this Eid 2020. Especially when it’s from superstars Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan. While the duo has averted many clashes previously, this time there’s no looking back and one will witness Radhe and Laxmmi Bomb hit the theatre screens at the same time. Adding to the contenders is now Fast & Furious 9.

Yes, you heard that right! Vin Diesel’s action franchise, Fast & Furious, over the years, has built a loyal fan base for itself in India. Furthermore, the buzz around Hollywood biggies, be it Avengers or Joker, has been higher than ever currently. With Radhe and Laxmmi Bomb struggling to grab the upper hand, there’s another one in the list, making the clash grander than ever!

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, comes in as a mandatory Eid treat from Salman Khan to his massive fan base. The film also starring Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Gautam Gulati in pivotal roles, is already high on buzz. With the superstar being in his action avatar, some massive records are expected to be surpassed.

On the other hand, Laxmmi Bomb is going to witness Akshay Kumar in a never seen before transgender avatar and when it’s comedy plus horror added to it, the footfalls will inevitably massive.

Last but not the least, Fast & Furious 9, will witness John Cena and Vin Diesel treat us with some bromance, with a pinch of vengeance in their action avatars, and isn’t that what their fans crave for? The makers have already been promoting the film through India, to attract audiences and that has been working quite well.

With 3 aforesaid biggies clashing at the box office, this Eid 2020 – which is going to be your first choice?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!