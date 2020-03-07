Ranbir Kapoor To Endorse Aditya Roy Kapur’s Fashion Label, Calling For A Perfect Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Reunion!

Aditya Roy Kapur who impressed fans with his charm in Malang, is all set to venture into new waters. The actor is all set to start his fashion line named Single and the face of the same is none other than his closest friend Ranbir Kapoor. This is the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani reunion everyone will surely root for.

For the unversed, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ranbir Kapoor clicked on the sets of their film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and have been close friends ever since. Their chemistry in the film was also a highlight and the talk of the town for the longest time.

If reports in Bollywood Hungama are to be believed, Ranbir Kapoor has jumped in to be the face of Aditya’s fashion label and will endorse Aditya’s clothes.

A source close to the development said, “Not close in the way that Ranbir and Ayan are. Aditya and Ranbir don’t meet socially or talk to one another regularly. But there is a certain bonding between them that cannot be denied. When Aditya decided to launch his clothing brand his first choice was Ranbir as the brand ambassador. Ranbir immediately said yes.”

Talking about the label, Single will have clothes that reflect Aditya’s personality. They will be cool, comfortable and cosy. Aditya Roy Kapur is launching Single with USPL and is said to serve the young Gen Z. Single will be available on Myntra, Shopper stop and various central stores.

