From the day Marvel announced Thor: Love And Thunder, the fourth Thor film in its Phase 4 project, the excitement has been sky high. The film is being helmed by Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth will reprise his role as the God of Thunder post Avengers: Endgame events.

A few weeks ago, it was revealed that actor Christian Bale will be a part of Thor: Love And Thunder. However, that’s all was out and nothing about his character was revealed. Well, Thor actress Tessa Thompson aka Valkyrie has now given out important scoop about Bale’s character.

Tessa told ET, “Christian Bale is going to play our villain, which is going to be fantastic. I’ve read the script. I can’t tell you much. We’re going to have fun. Taika is writing (and) directing. Some familiar faces. Some new people coming into the mix.”

This fourth Thor film will also bring back Natalie Portman’s character Jane Foster who will be seen as the female Thor. Along with this, another important part of the film is how Thor manages to go back to his people. In the climax of Avengers: Endgame, we saw Chris Hemsworth’s character going in the spaceship which belonged to the Guardians of The Galaxy. So will be get to see our favourites Star Lord, Groot, and Rocket in the upcoming Thor film too? Well, only time will tell.

Thor: Love And Thunder will hit the screens in India on November 5, 2020.

