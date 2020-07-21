Actress Geetanjali Tikekar found her antagonist role in Naagin 4 challenging.

“I had never attempted a supernatural genre like ‘Naagin’. It was a challenge as an actor to embrace the character as there’s no real reference to relate to. Though it was a short stint, it will be a memorable one,” said the actress, known for roles in shows like “Kasautii Zindagii Kay” and “Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?…Ek Baar Phir”.

Geetanjali Tikekar had a great time shooting for her role for Naagin 4 in Jaisalmer.

“The outdoor schedule in Jaisalmer was one memorable experience. My co-actors, including my husband (Sikandar Kharbanda) will agree that it was one of their best professional experiences ever,” Geetanjali Tikekar said.

In May, producer Ekta Kapoor had confirmed that “Naagin 4” will soon end. There are plans to immediately start the fifth season of the supernatural show. The show stars Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai and Vijayendra Kumeria.

