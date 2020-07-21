Actor and host Jay Bhanushali is all set to make a comeback as a reality show contestant in the upcoming Khatron Ke Khiladi special reloaded season.

While hosting reality shows has been Jay’s forte for quite a while now, he hasn’t actively participated as a contestant in them, so this is going to be quite a strong comeback for him in the reality space.

Speaking about participating in the new Khatron season, Jay Bhanushali shares, “Having covered most of the reality shows as a participant in the past, I shifted my focus to hosting and anchoring which worked quite well for me over these years. Then the offer to participate in the upcoming season of Khatron came up and I just knew I had to take it up because this is one show that really helps you strengthen yourself physically and mentally. Also, the last time I participated in a reality show was also Khatron Ke Khiladi season 7, and now I am making my comeback as a participant in the new season, which I am quite happy about! Its definitely going to be a rollercoaster ride like the last time, but one which I am eagerly looking forward to!”.

Meanwhile, Jay Bhanushali has come out with a hilarious new video of himself describing the lockdown.

Jay, who rose to prominence with his role of Neev Shergill in “Kayamath”, took to Instagram and shared a TikTok video of himself describing the story of the nationwide lockdown.

