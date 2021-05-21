Television actress Juhi Parmar, whose mother had tested Covid positive recently, has shared a few do’s and don’ts to be kept in mind while dealing with those who contract the virus.

“Covid-19 has scared us and this time around the second wave in India is really deadly, and has hit us either close to home or right at home. In my case, unfortunately my mom tested positive and then started the 15-day journey of isolation. But with the isolation and medication there are many dos and don’ts for the recovery of a Covid patient,” Juhi said.

Talking about do’s and don’ts, Juhi Parmar shared: “First of all, it is important to understand that even if you only are at home, it doesn’t mean you can’t get infected. My mother was at home most of the time but she was the one who tested positive, so we should take care of our immunity.”