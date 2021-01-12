In last few years, a new breed of comedians emerged who consistently churning out their original content on YouTube, which made them stars of stand-up comedy in India. Comedians work hard on their set to make the audience laugh, but sometimes their jokes land them into legal trouble.

So here are some of the comedians who had landed into trouble all because of their joke that didn’t go down well with a certain section of the audience. Take a look.

Vir Das

Actor-comedian Vir Das landed in trouble when his Netflix show Hasmukh was released. A lawyer filed a case against the makers of the show alleging that series has been made in a deliberate attempt to malign the image of lawyers. However, the Delhi court has ruled in Das’ favour, denied the grant for an interim stay on the show.

Tanmay Bhatt

The comedian shared a series of videos named, ‘Sachin vs. Lata Civil War’ on Snapchat using the face-swap filter to impersonate singer Lata Mangeshkar and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. In the short clip, he impersonating as Tendulkar” tells her: “You are 5,000 years old, so please stay the **** out of this,” and “Jon Snow died, so should you”. Fans of both the celebrities took offence over his videos. The controversy grew to a level that he had to face legal consequences due to his short skit on Snapchat.

Kunal Kamra

The comedian is no stranger to trolling and getting complaints and threats because of his political satire. Most recently, he landed in legal trouble due to his tweets on the Supreme Court of India resulting in an FIR against him for contempt of court. In his tweet, the comedian shared a picture of his index and middle finger against an aeroplane window, with the caption, “One of these 2 fingers is for CJI Arvind Bobde… ok let me not confuse you it’s the middle one.”

Munawar Faruqi

Comedian Munawar Faruqi recently landed into trouble when he did a show in Indore. He was arrested in the middle of his show for mocking Hindu deities Ram and Sita. During his set he said, “The song- ‘Mera piya ghar aaya, ohh Ram ji’, Ram ji doesn’t give a f*ck about your piya. Ram ji is like I’m myself not been to home in the last 14 years.”

Surleen Kaur

Comedian-actress Surleen Kaur had to face legal repercussions for allegedly using ‘derogatory remarks’ for ISKON, rishis, and Hindus in her stand-up set titled Kamasutra Sahi Hai. In the set, the comedian was heard saying, “Beshak hum sab ISKCON wale hain, par andar se sab p*rn wale hain.”

In the FIR filed by ISKON also named entertainment company Shemaroo, which later apologized and took down videos from all the official platforms.

