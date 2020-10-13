Did Mukesh Khanna Take Inspiration From Bhishma Pitamah & Didn’t Get Married? Mahabharat Actor Clears The Air

Mukesh Khanna, who is well known for playing the role of Indian comic character Shaktimaan and Bhishma Pitamah in B. R. Chopra’s Mahabharat, has been making headlines lately for fearlessly sharing his views on various issues. He has recently also revealed the reason behind not getting married yet.

The actor had tried to clear the controversy around his marriage. In a chat with a leading daily, he said that marriages are made in heaven and written in destiny and he has not taken any pledge to not tie the knot.

During the interview with Hindustan Times, Mukesh Khanna said in Hindi, “Marriage happens to those who have it in their destiny. By the way, because of my habit of speaking my mind, a lot of controversial things are associated with me. I want to end the controversy that has been going on for many years.”

The actor also cleared that he has not adopted the Bhishma Pitamah’s way of life. He said, “At one time, this was the favourite question of every journalist. Let me tell you that I am not against marriage. People often said that Mukesh Khanna played Bhishma Pitamah, whom he is adopting in his personal life, so he did not marry. Let me tell you that I am not so great and no man can become Bhishma Pitamah. I did not take any pledge like Bhishma in my personal life, but let me also tell that no one would consider the institution of marriage more than me. I am not against marriage. A marriage is written in destiny, affairs aren’t written.”

Mukesh Khanna also shared his thoughts on the institution of marriage by saying, “Marriage is the union of two souls, it is made in heaven. Two families are committed in a marriage, their genes are committed. I think no knows the truth. Marriage is a union of two souls who live together 24 hours a day. They have to live together and their lives change together and the fate of the two collides and also helps each other. If I have to get married, it will happen; now a girl is not going to be born for me. Marriage is my private matter, I do not have no wife. Let me end this controversy once and for all.”

Recently, the actor had allegedly refused to grace at The Kapil Sharma Show as part of the Mahabharat reunion. Revealing the reason behind his refusal on Instagram, he said that Kapil Sharma had spoiled the good opinion about his character Shaktimaan during a skit in his previous show. Furthermore, he even called the show vulgar and worst of all shows.

