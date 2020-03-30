A Treat For All The 90’s Kids! Mukesh Khanna’s Shaktimaan Is All Set To Return On Doordarshan, DEETS INSIDE

After Ram Charit Manas Ramayan, Shah Rukh Khan’s Circus and cult show Mahabharat, joining the list of reruns on Doordarshan is another cult classic, superhero show Shaktimaan. This mark of return was confirmed by veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, who played the titular role in the show.

Khanna took to Twitter on Sunday to share the news.“Getting to watch two epics of our country ‘Ramayan’ and ‘Mahabharat’ in one day was a matter of great happiness for the 135 crore people who are under lockdown. Sit at home and enjoy. There could not have been a bigger good news. But I’d like to add something to this happy news for my ‘Shaktimaan’ fans, that ‘Shaktimaan’ is also going to come very soon,” he said in the video clip.

130 crore Indians will together get the opportunity to watch Shaktiman on DD once again. Wait for the announcement. pic.twitter.com/MfhtvUZf5y — Mukesh Khanna (@actmukeshkhanna) March 29, 2020

Shaktimaan aired on DD 1 from 1997 to 2005. It was later translated into different languages and aired on different channels. The show was followed by “Shaktimaan: The Animated Series” in 2011, and a television film titled “Hamara Hero Shaktimaan” in 2013. There are reports that Khanna is working on a sequel to the show and will start working on a follow-up after the lockdown.

