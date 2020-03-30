Kapil Sharma On His Detox Quarantine Mode During Lockdown: “Time Passes Quickly When You Have A Child At Home”

India has come to a practical standstill with the entire country being in lockdown amid the COVID-19 aka coronavirus pandemic. While most people are trying to find several ways to spend their days during lock-up, Kapil Sharma says that time passes by very quickly when you have a baby at home.

One of India’s most loved comedians, Kapil Sharma had been taking it easy on the professional front ever since his daughter was born in December. Kapil said that ever since he was making it a point to spend most time home, so now these lockdown days don’t feel very different.

The actor-comedian said, “I have been home ever since my daughter was born in December. I would step out only to shoot for my show’s episodes. Now, of course, we aren’t shooting, so staying at home hasn’t really been all that different. Time passes quickly when you have a child at home.”

Moreover, Kapil says that he has been spending more time watching digital content and reading books. Speaking to Hindustan Times in the same interview, Kapil said, “I have observed that earlier I hardly heard birds chirping, but recently, I was glad to hear a Koyal (bird) singing, and even spotted some sparrows near my house. It felt like kudrat detox kar rahi hai. We have developed a lot but also in that race we took nature for granted.”

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath were proud parents to a baby girl, Anayra Sharma in December last year.



