After high-octane auditions across Chandigarh, New Delhi, Indore, and Pune, ‘MTV Roadies Karm ya Kaand’ has fans in a tizzy with its fiery new promo! The exciting and action-packed sequence shows the never-seen-before avatars of host Sonu Sood and the gang leaders, Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati, and Rhea Chakraborty!

With an unprecedented creative amalgam of a Metal Age battleground and futuristic combat armour, the striking promo pits the feisty Kaand-makers, i.e., the Gang Leaders against Sonu Sood, who holds the baton of Karm. The promo shows the Gang leaders and Sonu putting their strengths, skills, and artillery to the test in the ultimate battle between Karm and Kaand.

MTV Roadies has always been known for its unique challenges, daring stunts, dramatic twists and a loyal fan base that eagerly anticipates every new season. With the new promo, it’s clear that the battle between Karm ya Kaand is set to keep fans and viewers on the edge of their seats.

MTV Roadies– Karm ya Kaand is scheduled to go on-air starting 3rd June 2023 on MTV and Jio Cinema every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm.

