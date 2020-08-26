Mouni Roy & Purab Kohli's 'London Confidential' Is An Espionage Saga Reveals S. Hussain Zaidi

The upcoming film, London Confidential, is an espionage saga centred on the conspiracy to spread an infection all over the world.

The film features Purab Kohli and Mouni Roy in lead roles, and has been shot in London post lockdown.

“London Confidential is an intriguing saga of espionage, betrayal and the real-world of spies, which we have never seen before,” claimed S. Hussain Zaidi, creator of the film.

Directed by Kanwal Sethi, the narrative revolves around a conspiracy to spread an infection. The film drops on Zee5 on September 18.

How excited are you to see Purab Kohli and Mouni Roy’s performances in London Confidential? Do let us know through comments. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Bobby Deol Breaks Silence On Nepotism Debate: “I Went Through A Bad Phase, People STOPPED Working With Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube