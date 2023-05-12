Mother's Day 2023: Gaslit, Becoming Elizabeth To Hiccups & Hookups - Here Are Titles To Watch That Talk About Challenges Of Motherhood!

Mother knows best! (sing in Mother Gothel’s voice) – a phrase that’s stuck and prevailed through time just like our moms on a sick day. With Mother’s Day around the corner, what better way to celebrate these special women in our lives than by treating them to a movie night? Whether you are celebrating with friends and family or planning a special day for the woman in your life, Lionsgate Play has you covered with films and series that recognise the joys and challenges of motherhood. So, this Mothers Day buy your mom some flowers and celebrate her with these spunky yet heartwarming titles. Side note: a box of her favourite snacks might come in handy.

From wholesome comedies to tear-jerking dramas, here is a list of titles to look out for on Lionsgate Play:

Hiccups & Hookups

Relationships may fade away but family is forever! Showcasing the true strength of a family bond, Lionsgate Play’s Indian Original Hiccups & Hookups takes you through the story of a recently divorced mother, Vasudha (Lara Dutta) and her teenage daughter Kay, as they move in with Vasudha’s younger brother Akhil (Prateik Babbar). They carefully navigate dating, relationships and life with each other’s help and support.

Gaslit

A Julia Roberts classic, Gaslit, is an Emmy Award-winning film which showcases a modern take on the famous Watergate scandal of the 1970’s. Comprising strong women and mothers, the film throws light on the untold stories and forgotten characters from a time that will always be remembered.

Becoming Elizabeth

One with the Queen mother! This Mother’s Day, watch the rise of Queen Elizabeth to eventually take the throne. Becoming Elizabeth follows the younger years of Queen Elizabeth I, an orphaned teenager who becomes embroiled in the politics of the English court on her journey to securing the crown.

Run The World

It’s a woman’s world! Run The World is a comedy show about a group of fierce and vibrant black women who live, work and play in Harlem on their journey to world domination. At its core, the series is an unapologetic ode to womanhood and highlights the beauty of female relationships, wherein they not only survive – but also thrive together. This Mothers Day enjoy the company of strong and powerful women who inspire you on multiple levels.

Single Mom’s Club

No one understands a mother like another! ‘Single Mom’s Club’ follows a group of single mothers who help ease one another’s burdens and reclaim their freedom. As their stress begins to lessen, these moms learn that finding love again might just be possible.

Bad Moms

Sometimes they’re our best friends but mothers can sometimes be our biggest villains! A mother’s duress is truly unmatched, and when three overworked, overstressed moms get pushed beyond their limits, they decide to shrink their responsibilities and lead a life of love. Bad Moms gives an insight into the rollercoaster life of mothers, making us appreciate everything they do for us.

Tune into Lionsgate Play on 14th May to celebrate Mother’s Day with the special women in your life!

