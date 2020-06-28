Money Heist Trivia: 'Professor' Álvaro Morte, 'Berlin' Pedro Alonso Had To Lock Themselves Inside A Building & The Reason Is Astonishing!

Money Heist or La Casa de Papel is one of the best Netflix series ever made. This Spanish crime thriller managed to win people’s hearts from the day it was dropped on Netflix. The series gave us some talented actors for people to admire. Whether it’s Álvaro Morte, Pedro Alonso, Alba Flores, Úrsula Corberó or others, every actor and their characters have a great fan following.

This year, the makers released the fourth season of Money Heist. It received great reviews from critics and fans all over the world. Everyone is excited for the 5th season of La Casa de Papel. But making such a big show which has such a humongous fan following has its own challenges. Today, we will tell you one interesting trivia about MH that will blow away your mind.

The star cast of Money Heist had no idea how popular they became with 3 seasons. Especially Álvaro Morte and Pedro Alonso who play the characters of Professor and Berlin. When the team went to Florencia, Italia to shoot in 2019 for the fourth season, hundreds of people gathered near the shooting location. During the shooting, the crowd stayed silent. However, seeing so many people also made the actors nervous. Post the shoot, both Morte and Alonso decided to go and greet the fans. All the fans became excited and surrounded the actor duo immediately. But there also came a point when both the actors had to lock themselves inside a building. Read to know why.

The Money Heist actors and some of their team members had to take refuge inside a building at the location. They stayed locked inside for hours because there were almost 4000 people outside. When both Álvaro Morte and Pedro Alonso tried to leave in their cars, they were followed by fans. In Netflix’s documentary of La Casa de Papel both the actors have shared this interesting story.

That wasn’t it. The next day, when the duo went to shoot at a new location, they hoped it will be quiet there. But to their surprise, hundreds of fans gathered there and started singing ‘Bella Ciao’. This was the first time our beloved Professor and Berlin experienced what real and massive fame and popularity looks like!

Well, kudos to the actors and the team for making the series happen. With this craze and fans all around the world, it was indeed a big challenge for them.

