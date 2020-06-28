Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Share A Passionate Kiss On Their Road Trip, WATCH

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin make for an adorable couple. They perfectly complement each other in every aspect. The duo got married in 2018, and have been stronger than ever now. The couple went on a road trip amid the lockdown, and below is the scoop you need.

Justin and Hailey went on a road trip to Utah, United States. Their pictures from the pool, to the ones at the dessert, are a must-watch. Amid the on-going pandemic, even celebrities have been under the lockdown. This outing must have been an alluring getaway for the couple, and we wish we could experience it too!

Hailey Baldwin took to her Instagram to share a string of photographs. The Victoria’s Secret Model in one of the pictures was seen enjoying her time in the pool. Dressed in a yellow bikini, she completed her look with a hat and looked a bomb. In another picture, she could be seen sunbathing as she showcased her goddess figure.

However, the limelight of those pictures where Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin kissing. One of the pictures witnessed them locking in lips in front of the hoarding of Utah. On the other hand, there were some glimpses as they posed at their candid best. They even shared a kiss amid the desserts. All of it is simply making us miss out partner.

Check out the getaway pictures below:

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber was recently accused of s*xual assault. The women claimed that the incident took place in Austin. She accused the Baby singer through a Twitter anonymous handle.

Justin reacted to it all and shared that he would be taking legal action for the same. In fact, he slapped at $20 million lawsuit, on two women who accused him of #MeToo.

