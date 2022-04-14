If murder mysteries and thrilling tales make you quiver, then Netflix’s collection of gripping thrillers is all set to satisfy the detective in you. So let the adrenaline run wild with these exciting titles which have found immense popularity on Netflix and have featured on Netflix’s Top 10 in India and globally.

Pro tip: Don’t forget to click on the bell icon to set a reminder for another much-awaited Netflix crime thriller – Mai, which premieres on 15 April. The series, starring Sakshi Tanwar, will take you through a grieving mother’s rage, on discovering the truth behind her daughter’s tragic death.

The Fame Game [Series]:

Trending in the global Top 10 list for non-English TV shows in 16 countries, the digital debut of the ‘Dhak Dhak Girl’, Madhuri Dixit, leaves you questioning who Anamika Anand really is- a mother, a superstar, a daughter, a wife and what is she seeking.

Looop Lapeta [Film]:

Watch Savi (Tapsee Pannu) and her partner Satyajeet (Tahir Raj Bhasin) race against the clock and defeat the bad guys together while being stuck in a time loop in Looop Lapeta that has been capturing hearts in 9 countries outside India.

Squid Game [Series]:

The global Korean sensation, Squid Game takes the concept of games to a whole new level where fate, faith and loyalty are put to test in a deadly survival game where the only way out is to be the last man standing. This series transcended geographical and language barriers and ranked #1 program in 94 countries, including in India. This award winning series has been viewed by 142 million member households globally in its first four weeks since its release.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein [Series]:

Call her powerful, manipulative or obsessive, fans couldn’t get enough of Purva (Anchal Singh) who went to any length to make a romantic simpleton, Vikrant (Tahir Raj Bhasin), fall in love with her. The crime-thriller featured in the global Top 10 in over 10 countries. (Bonus: the show has been renewed for Season 2!)

Kurup [Film]:

The cat and mouse chase between the criminal mastermind Sukumara Kurup (Dulquer Salman) and SP Krishnadas (Indrajit Sukumaran) takes you all over Kerala, but will Kurup ultimately succeed in pulling the wool over Das’s eyes and get away just in the nick of time? This Malayalam film featured in the Top 10 row in 5 countries including in India and was widely enjoyed with dubs and subtitles in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Aranyak [Series]:

The strong and fearless portrayal of a woman police officer played by the ever charming Raveena Tandon in Aranyak was watched and adored by people In India and across the world. As Kasturi Dogra fought her battles at home and at her job to protect her town, this series trended in the top 10 in India and also featured in the Top 10 globally in 13 countries including Mauritius, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand.

Red Notice [Film]:

Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds), and John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) take you on a high flying adventure around the world, across the dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, and into the jungle, but that’s not all. The film took its own little adventure by climbing up the charts and featuring in the Top 10 row for films on Netflix in 94 countries including in India, US, Brazil, Canada, and Mexico.

Dhamaka [Film]:

Kartik Aaryan starrer Dhamaka not only created an explosion in the city of Mumbai but also on Netflix’s global Top 10. The story about how the life of a news anchor turns upside down when he gets an alarming call on his radio show caught many eyes across the world. The film featured in the Top 10 row in over 10 countries including India.

Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) [Series]:

The only count on which we find the cast of Money Heist guilty is for stealing our hearts and embedding ‘Bella Ciao’ in our minds. This show, especially with the release of the final season last December, trended on the global Top 10 in over 92 countries on Netflix . It’s not too late to find out if The Professor and his genius escape plans get his familia out of some of the greatest heists history has ever seen.

Haseen Dillruba [Film]:

Watch the power of love defeat everything else as Rani (Tapsee Pannu) battles to prove her innocence in her husband, Rishu’s (Vikrant Massey’s) murder investigation in Haseen Dillruba. The film won the love of millions of people, featuring in the Top 10 row across 22 countries.

