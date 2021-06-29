A piece of shocking news is coming in from the sets of Colors TV’s popular show Molkki. The show had grabbed all the limelight as it saw the comeback of popular actor Amar Upadhyay on our television screens. And now, reportedly, there has been a major accident on the sets.

Advertisement

Reports say that there was a mini blast on the sets of the Priyal Mahajan-Amar Upadhyay show. In the past, too, there have been reports of fire breakout on shows like Divya Drishti, Paramavatar Shri Krishna and others, and now this. Keep scrolling further to know more about this mishap in detail.

Advertisement

According to reports in Telly Chakkar, this incident took place a few days ago. Molkki’s entire cast and crew were present at the Klicknixon studio where the shooting usually takes place, and they were shooting for Purvi – Vipul’s wedding sequence. An eye witness from the sets opened up about the mishap.

The eye-witness from the sets Of Molkki revealed, “For the wedding sequence, the fire was lit in the mandap set-up, it was connected to a gas cylinder. Apparently, due to the gas leakage, the blast happened. It had an intense impact. The behind the lens team tried to control the situation. The shoot was on a halt for a couple of hours. The actors were traumatized, but the director was kind enough to let them come out of the trauma and only begin shooting after the precautions were taken”.

The lead actors refused to comment on the incident, but Naveen Sharma, who plays the role of Vipul, said, “It wasn’t that major. It was only a minor accident. I was numb for few minutes, things weren’t syncing in, but later the production took charge of the situation immediately. I thank God for saving us from a big hazard”.

We are glad that nothing major happened, and the entire team of Molkki is safe.

Must Read: Jaan Kumar Sanu Credits Sidharth Shukla After His Heroic Weight Loss Of 22 Kgs Using The ‘Turn Frustration Into Workout’ Strategy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube