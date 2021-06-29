Jaan Kumar Sanu became a household name when he participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14. While his stint there impressed a few, his recent physical transformation is astonishing. The singer recently shed 22 kgs and went from 92 kgs to 70 kgs.

During a recent conversation, Jaan got candid about his weight transformation and revealed that he now wants to focus on his fitness. In the same chat, he also opened up about how actor Sidharth and even his BB14 housemate, Eijaz Khan, motivated him to shed the extra weight and get fitter. Read all he said below.

In conversation with ETimes, Jaan Kumar Sanu spilt the beans on his physical transformation. He said, “During the lockdown I started eating so much junk food that I stopped caring about my health. There was nothing to do, nowhere to go. So you are just sitting at home and binge-watching stuff and just eating. During the second lockdown, I picked up some healthy habits like I workout every day.”

Adding further about who motivated him, Jaan Kumar Sanu said, “When I was inside the Bigg Boss house, Eijaz Bhai motivated me a lot. Even Sidharth Shukla for that matter. He also gave me this tip that if you have to take out your frustration, then workout, that will help. And that actually helped, and it somehow became a part of my daily routine. Now, if I don’t workout, I feel that the day is incomplete. I make sure to do cardio, if not weights.”

Talking further about Sidharth and the influence he has on him, the singer said, “I spoke to Sidharth Shukla once after Bigg Boss 14 came to an end and I was actually in awe of him. I think I will always be in awe of him. No matter how many days we stayed together inside the house, he will always be the season 13 winner ‘the Sidharth Shukla’ for me. And just not today, tomorrow if I reach somewhere in life or become something, he is still going to be the Sidharth Shukla for me and I am always going to be his biggest fan.”

Kudos on this weight loss Jaan Kumar Sanu. You look dashing.

