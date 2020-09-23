Mirzapur Actress Harshita Gaur REVEALS How She Rejected The Show Once

Actor Harshita Shekhar Gaur who rose to fame from the youth centric show, Sadda Haq and one of the biggest web shows of 2019- Mirzapur, is all set to enthral the audience with the season 2 of Mirzapur, slated to stream on Amazon Prime. An action crime thriller web series, Gaur will be seen reprising the role of Dimpy Pandit which is one of the central characters. After a successful maiden innings, the 2nd season of Mirzapur is ready to swoon viewers with its thrilling storyline.

Speaking about her character, actor Hashita Shekhar Gaur stated, “Dimpy is a classic girl next door character- sweet, pretty, warm, some who anyone can relate with very easily. She hails form a Pandit family and attaches a lot of importance to family values. She loves her brothers and acts as a bridge between them and her father. The character has a huge transition from Season 1 to 2, there is more depth on the character. I believe the audiences will enjoy Dimpy’s character graph.”

She added, “Bagging Mirzapur is by itself an interesting story. I had initially refused the role but one meeting with the directors my perception took a 180-degree turn. Coming from a TV background my idea of a lead role was almost set in stone, Mirzapur and Dimpy introduced be to a different format of narrative and that has added a different dimension to my craft. One thing I can safely say is that all the characters that I have played till date have been significant and relevant to the storyline.”

Harshita pursued electronics and communication engineering but soon followed her dreams to enter showbiz. She honed her skills with multiple acting courses and workshops and maintains that a certain session with Atul Mongia has transformed her as an actor and a person.

