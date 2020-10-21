Mirzapur 2 HUGE Hoardings! Give A Missed Call & Wait For ‘Bhaukaal’

Mirzapur, the name is enough to give you an imagination of Bhaukaal. The web-series aired on Amazon Prime Video in 2018 and changed the narrative of web-series in India. The show has a massive fan following worldwide and has etched history when it comes to fandom. Mirzapur 2 is releasing this week and fans are really excited for the same.

First in UP and now in Mumbai, the mafias of Mirzapur are taking to the streets of Mumbai and firing guns. This hoarding in Andheri has Guddu, Golu and Munna Bhaiya holding guns at you and just giving a missed call on the number will give you a glimpse of Bhaukaal.

Anyone sitting at home, wanting to experience Bhaukaal can go on the website mirzapurdekho.com to see the hoarding live. Why don’t you try giving a missed call on the number or visit the website to get a first-hand experience of the Bhaukaal that will be created once season 2 is out?

Mirzapur will soon be on our screen, just a matter of a couple of days now. But just before that, the Mirzapur cast had to give you a tasteful reminder of Season 2 and the madness that will come along with it. We’re excited and you should be too.

Amazon Prime Video will be releasing Mirzapur Season 2 on 23rd October and after hearing these gun fires, we are all set to go on this terror ride with the gun triggering people of Mirzapur.

Mirzapur is directed by Gurmmeet Singh & Mihir Desai, created by Puneet Krishna and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

