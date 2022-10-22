Bollywood singer Mika Singh recently hosted Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti which saw Calendar Girl actress Akanksha Puri emerging as a winner. On the finale of the show, the duo was seen exchanging varmalas and they were announced as a couple. Now recently the actress has revealed that they are not a couple but are just friends.

The diva also stated that they were looking forward to a life partner but nothing has changed between them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to ETimes, Akanksha Puri said, “We mentioned on the show that we were friends for many years. We continue to be that. We are just friends and not a couple.” She was further asked if they were not looking at taking their friendship to the next level even after exchanging varmalas. She also said, “Mika and I are both used to people talking about us, it doesn’t bother us.”

Akanksha Puri replied saying, “Yes, the swayamvar was about choosing a partner, so we decided on each other as we have known each other for almost a decade. We have never said that we are in love or displayed any romance. We were clear that we were looking for a life partner and preferably someone who has been a friend. But post the show, nothing has changed between us and we continue to be the same old friends that we were.”

“We are protective of each other and respect each other. We both individually have had bitter experiences in life, so we are going slow. We don’t hold hands or indulge in any PDA because we know where we stand. Also, currently, we are busy working; in fact, we are both workaholics and understand each other’s professional commitments,” added Akanksha Puri.

Coming back, what are your thoughts? Do let us know.

Must Read: Mika Singh Has Brought An Island & It Has A Lake, Seven Boats & Much More!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram