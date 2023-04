After doing a number of negative roles in TV shows like ‘Aahat’, ‘Raazz Mahal: Dakini Ka Rahasya’, and ‘C.I.D’, actor Micckie Dudaaney has entered the family drama ‘Doosri Maa’ as Varun Sharma, an antagonist.

He spoke about his role in the show, and how despite his interest in playing positive characters on-screen, he became a choice for grey-shaded roles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Micckie Dudaaney said, “Varun is creating havoc in Yashoda (Neha Joshi) and Krishna’s (Aayudh Bhanushali) lives, leading to a high-voltage drama for our audience. As an actor, I feel playing negative characters broadens our horizons and projects stronger emotions.”

Micckie Duaaney has played negative roles in his previous shows as well, however, he added that it was never planned, and he initially wanted to play a protagonist and lead roles.

“I never intended to play negative roles when I entered this industry. I was here to play a hero, like many other artists. But as an actor, I was always open to taking on challenging roles. I played an antagonist in my first show, and it went on to become a hit. People like my playing characters with grey shades. I would not consider this as my comfort zone as negative characters demand intensity, and one has to keep proving his or her acting prowess to do justice to such characters,” he added.

When asked if TV helped him in gaining popularity, Micckie said, “I believe that TV can give you instant fame and popularity. There are numerous examples in our industry. People watch you in their homes every day and relate to your character. But, as they say, everything has its advantages and disadvantages. You are a celebrity till the time your show is on air.”

“I have personally experienced this situation: once your show is no longer on air, you are no longer a TV star, and someone else takes your place. Nothing in this industry is permanent, so one must keep working,” Micckie Dudaaney concluded.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Uorfi Javed Alleges She Received Threat Call From Vikram Vedha Producer Neeraj Pandey’s Office: “You Deserve To Beaten To Death Because Of The Kind Of Clothes You Wear”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News